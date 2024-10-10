ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We’re set for another betting prediction and pick from UFC Vegas 98 as we turn our attention towards the Featherweight (145) Division for this next bout. Arizona’s Jonathan Pearce will take on Pennsylvania’s Pat Sabatini as both fighters try to bounce back from recent losses. Check out our UFC odds series for our Pearce-Sabatini prediction and pick.

Jonathan Pearce (14-6) has gone 5-3 under the UFC since 2019. After winning five-straight bouts to increasingly difficult competition, he’s currently trying to overcome a two-fight skid where he lost to Joanderson Brito and David Onama. Pearce comes in as the slight betting favorite once again. He stands 6’0″ with a 71-inch reach.

Pat Sabatini (18-5) has gone 5-2 under the UFC since 2021. He’s alternated wins and losses over the last four fights with a 2-2 record, losing his most recent bout to Diego Lopes via punches. He’ll look to get back to his winning ways as he comes in the slight betting underdog for this one. Sabatini stands 5’8″ with a 70-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 98 Odds, courtesy of ESPN Bet.

UFC Vegas 98 Odds: Jonathan Pearce-Pat Sabatini Odds

Jonathan Pearce: -180

Pat Sabatini: +150

Over 2.5 rounds: -180

Under 2.5 rounds: +140

Why Jonathan Pearce Will Win

Jonathan Pearce is heading into this fight facing an opponent in Pat Sabatini with a very similar skill set to his own. The main difference, however, is that Pearce is much more offensive-minded while his opponent focuses on defense, so we should expect Pearce to be the one pressing the action throughout this fight. He lands strikes at a much higher clip and attempts almost double the takedowns, so expect Pearce to be the one pressing the action during this fight.

During his last fight against David Onama, we saw Jonathan Pearce put his grit on display as he tried to sway the judges in the final minutes. He’s a very tough competitor and is extremely game to stand and bang with his opponents, but he’s more likely to see a grappling match from his opponent in this one. Expect Pearce to be quick in getting to his feet and forcing Sabatini to throw haymakers against him in the pocket.

Why Pat Sabatini Will Win

Pat Sabatini is coming into this fight following just his second loss in the UFC after getting finished by Diego Lopes. The loss has aged gracefully given where Lopes stands in the title picture, but Sabatini is determined not to drop back-to-back fights for the first time in his career. He’s very heavy on his wrestling and does a great job defending himself on the feet against more talented strikers. Expect Sabatini to be determined in bringing this fight to the ground and working his dominant wrestling from the top.

Training under Renzo Gracie in Philly, Sabatini has a very technical and polished game when it comes to his jiu jitsu. While Pearce does a good job in scrambling and getting to his feet, Sabatini is a master at keeping opponents grounded and working his suffocating jiu jitsu techniques on the ground. Expect him to find a number of opportunities for sinking in a submission if Pearce is willing to tie up with him.

Final Jonathan Pearce-Pat Sabatini Prediction & Pick

Both fighters are coming into this bout following a loss and they’ll both be eager to get this win back on their records. Jonathan Pearce is the betting favorite during this fight due to his activity on offense and ability to mix wrestling with his striking. However, Pat Sabatini has been known to stifle his opponent’s offense in the past with his chain wrestling and ability to maintain control on the ground.

We should be expecting Jonathan Pearce to be the one initiating the striking exchanges due to having the faster hands and more varied striking arsenal. However, if Pat Sabatini can break through Pearce’s 58% takedown defense and get this fight to the ground, you have to like his chances in advancing position while mounting his own offense at the same time. We’ve also seen Sabatini’s power on display over the last few fights, so expect him to come out swinging in this one.

Ultimately, we favor Sabatini’s chin and his ability to fight out of bad positions during this fight. His defense is more sound than his opponent’s and he won’t be taking too many unnecessary chances in chasing the finish. Instead, let’s roll with Pat Sabatini as the underdog to control this fight and edge Pearce on the judges’ scorecards.

Final Jonathan Pearce-Pat Sabatini Prediction & Pick: Pat Sabatini (+150)