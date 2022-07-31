Josh Allen: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season

Josh Allen is one of the best players in football and an elite fantasy player. Having a great fantasy quarterback like Allen can help a fantasy team win a title.

The Buffalo Bills were one of the best teams in the league and will be competing for a Super Bowl. A talented team around Allen allows him to elevate your play. He has great weapons on offense, with a top-tier receiver in Stefon Diggs.

Last season, Buffalo was eliminated in the Divisional Round in a back-and-forth game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs were able to win in overtime after both teams kept mounting miraculous drives. Despite the loss, Allen played as well as he could. In that game, Allen completed 27 of his 37 passes for 329 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He also made some key plays on the ground, rushing 11 times for 68 yards.

With that said, here is Josh Allen’s Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season with the Bills.