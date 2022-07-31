Josh Allen: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season
Josh Allen is one of the best players in football and an elite fantasy player. Having a great fantasy quarterback like Allen can help a fantasy team win a title.
The Buffalo Bills were one of the best teams in the league and will be competing for a Super Bowl. A talented team around Allen allows him to elevate your play. He has great weapons on offense, with a top-tier receiver in Stefon Diggs.
Last season, Buffalo was eliminated in the Divisional Round in a back-and-forth game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs were able to win in overtime after both teams kept mounting miraculous drives. Despite the loss, Allen played as well as he could. In that game, Allen completed 27 of his 37 passes for 329 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He also made some key plays on the ground, rushing 11 times for 68 yards.
With that said, here is Josh Allen’s Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season with the Bills.
Josh Allen 2022 Fantasy Football Outlook
Allen had a phenomenal campaign, throwing for 4,407 yards along with 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He had a 63.3 percent completion percentage but also contributed in the run game. Allen rushed for 763 yards and six touchdowns.
He is a very talented passer that can complete the deep ball among the best quarterbacks. His ability to rush the ball makes him a dual-threat QB that is tough for defenses to contain.
Allen was the second highest scoring fantasy football player last season, only trailing wide receiver Cooper Kupp. That also means he was the highest-rated quarterback with an average of 23.7 points per week in ESPN PPR leagues. While it won’t be easy to replicate his production, Allen is a gifted quarterback and has only gotten better as the seasons have gone on.
He has had two great seasons in a row and will be looking to build upon it in his fifth season. The offense around him is strong and will help him play at a high level once again. Third-year wide receiver Gabriel Davis could have a breakout year after a tremendous game in the Divisional Round. Davis went off with eight receptions for 208 yards and four touchdowns. His connection with Allen was on point in clutch situations and could carry over to this season.
The Bills also brought in wide receiver Jamison Crowder, who will be another target for Allen. Crowder showed at times during his three-year tenure with the New York Jets that he can be a solid weapon. However, the Jets didn’t have much talent, and a new situation like the Bills could unlock Crowder’s full potential.
Tight end Dawson Knox will be returning, who had a solid campaign last season. Buffalo signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard as well, which will complement Knox while giving Allen another option to throw to.
The offensive talent that Allen has around him will help him remain a top fantasy quarterback. The question now becomes, where do you take Allen in a fantasy draft? It is always difficult deciding when to take a QB of his caliber, as once one quarterback is taken, it can become a domino effect. Allen is one of the best and could be the first QB off the board. His value should be around the 3rd or 4th round.
If you are able to select Allen as your fantasy quarterback this season, it won’t be a mistake.