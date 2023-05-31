Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen seems to have found a new love interest in actress Hailee Steinfeld. The rumored couple was spotted enjoying a 17-course omakase dinner at Sushi by Bou in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood over Memorial Day weekend. Allen and Steinfeld were not shy about showing their affection, with reports of them making out during the dinner, witnesses exclusively told Page Six.

The couple chose the restaurant’s upscale 60-minute omakase experience, where the chefs curate each dish for the diners, according to insiders. They seemed to be thoroughly enjoying the culinary adventure and even ordered additional sushi pieces after the meal. The source revealed that after indulging in cocktails and sake shots, Allen and Steinfeld began making out at the sushi bar, appearing very happy together.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The sightings of Allen, 27, and Steinfeld, 26, together have sparked rumors of a budding romance. People magazine reported that the pair has been hanging out for a few weeks and have been spotted together multiple times in New York City. The dinner at Sushi by Bou seems to be another confirmation of their growing relationship.

This new romance comes after Allen’s recent split from his long-term girlfriend, Brittany Williams. The timing of their breakup coincided with the end of the Bills’ season. Steinfeld, on the other hand, previously dated Niall Horan but ended their relationship in 2018.

Sushi by Bou, the restaurant where the couple dined, even took to Facebook to share their excitement about hosting the stars. They thanked Josh Allen for being a frequent visitor and also expressed gratitude for Hailee Steinfeld and her friends for choosing their establishment.

Fans of both Allen and Steinfeld are eagerly awaiting further updates on their relationship. As they continue to spend time together in public, it seems that love is in the air for the NFL star and the talented actress.