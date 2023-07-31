Few MLB clubs have been as disappointing this year as the San Diego Padres. Even with a solid 15-9 record in July thus far, the team is still eight games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West and five games behind in the race for the final National League Wild Card spot. As the team continues to toe the line between buyer and seller, the future of the Padres' stars — namely Josh Hader — has come under question.

The Padres lefty has been one of the best relievers in the game this year, posting a 0.90 ERA and 13.7 strikeouts per nine innings. If San Diego does decide to trade Josh Hader, these are the best destinations for the star closer.

4 best trade destinations for Josh Hader

Arizona Diamondbacks

If the Arizona Diamondbacks want to get serious about their playoff push, they must improve their bullpen. The D-Backs bullpen ERA of 4.49 ranks 23rd out of 30 MLB teams and is the second-worst among clubs with a winning record this year. Fittingly, the team has struggled mightily to close out games, as seven relievers have blown a save for the NL West contenders. Arizona has used a closer-by-committee strategy thus far, with three players earning seven or more saves. The addition of Josh Hader solidifies this unconvincing unit by giving the ballclub a go-to ninth-inning man.

Texas Rangers

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Diamondbacks ranked second-worst among teams with winning records in bullpen ERA and save percentage this year, with the team falling below them in each category being the Texas Rangers. The Rangers have a relief ERA of 4.83 and have converted just 51% of their save opportunities. Left-hander Will Smith has been solid in the closer role, blowing only two saves in 19 opportunities, meaning the rest of the bullpen is an almost unbelievable 2/18 in save chances. Bringing in flame-thrower Aroldis Chapman helps, but the Rangers need another secure arm if they are going to compete with the likes of the Houston Astros.

Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves bullpen has been by no means mediocre this year, as its 3.67 ERA is fifth in MLB, but the Braves lack a true lockdown reliever. Closers Raisel Iglesias and A.J. Minter have a combined 4.38 ERA and are lucky to have just five blown saves in 35 opportunities. Of the eight Atlanta relievers with at least 20 appearances, only Joe Jimenez (2.63 ERA) and Jess Chavez (1.55 ERA) have sub-3.00 ERAs.

Injuries have also taken their toll on the Atlanta pen. Chavez has been on the IL since mid-June with a shin contusion and was shifted to the 60-day IL earlier this week, keeping him out until mid-August at the earliest. Nick Anderson is also on the 60-day IL until at least mid-September and Minter landed on the injured list earlier in July with shoulder inflammation. This trio has combined for one-third of the Braves' relief appearances on the season. The elite Atlanta offense has carried this team so far, but one more great reliever makes this team the obvious World Series favorite.

Philadelphia Phillies

Like the Braves, the Philadelphia Phillies have a solid sub-4.00 bullpen ERA and a high save percentage but lack that true fear-inducing reliever. Closer Craig Kimbrel has gone through some ups and downs this year, and outside of him, only Jose Alvarado — who is in the middle of his second IL stint of the season — has been worthy of “lockdown” status. If Philadelphia's pitching can improve, the club could push the Braves come September. Adding Josh Hader is a big step toward that.