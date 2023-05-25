Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady has agreed to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, and head coach Josh McDaniels jokingly said that Brady should have to admit that the famous “tuck rule” play was a fumble in the 2001 postseason, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

“One hundred percent. No question,” Josh McDaniels said when asked about the topic, via Florio.

McDaniels also addressed the news of Tom Brady becoming a minority owner of the team, this time not in a joking manner.

“So I don’t know exactly where all that stands,” McDaniels said, via Florio. I think that’s way above my pay grade in terms of that stuff. But, obviously, [I] had a great history with the player and an even better one with the person. So it’ll obviously be a tremendous honor to partner up with him again.”

Obviously, Brady and McDaniels have a long history from their years with the New England Patriots. McDaniels joined the Patriots in 2001 as a personnel assistant. That was the season in which the “tuck rule” game happened, and the Patriots went on to win the Super Bowl over the St. Louis Rams.

McDaniels was promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2004, then was promoted to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2006. After a stint as head coach of the Denver Broncos, McDaniels spent a year with the Rams as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, then returned to the Patriots under the same role. He stayed with the Patriots through the 2021 season, then became the head coach of the Raiders, where he is now.