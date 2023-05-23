Tom Brady is indeed on verge of joining the Las Vegas Raiders. Any notion the legendary quarterback could come out of retirement to play for the silver and black after joining the franchise’s ownership group, though, isn’t rooted in reality.

Wide-eyed hopes of Brady suiting up for the Raiders were given a harsh dose of reality on Twitter by ESPN’s Jeff Darlington.

“This should also put to rest any of the final few holdouts still wondering if Tom will come back out of retirement. NFL rules require a vote of all 32 teams to allow anyone to play while holding a financial interest in a club. So we can all move on now… right? …right?? 😂”

Raiders chairman Mark Davis confirmed on Monday that Brady will soon become a part owner of the team.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We have come to an agreement for Tom Brady to become a partner in the Raiders and we have submitted it to the NFL for approval. We’re excited for Tom to join the Raiders,” he told ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez.

Brady, 45, ended his iconic career “for good” on February 1st. The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his initial retirement exactly one year earlier, only to return for another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady threw for 25 touchdowns, nine interceptions and 4,694 yards in 2022, completing 66.8% of his throws—objectively solid numbers. He averaged just 6.4 yards per attempt, though, a bottom-five mark in football indicative of his struggles meshing with Bucs receivers and inability to push the ball down the field. Tampa Bay went 8-9, missing the playoffs.

Brady is set to join George Halas and Jerry Richardson as just the third former player in NFL history to become an owner.