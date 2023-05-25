My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Las Vegas Raiders have undergone quite a bit of change on offense over the offseason, but heading into OTAs, many of their key pieces are missing. Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot injury has already been revealed, but it looks like star running back Josh Jacobs and slot wide receiver Hunter Renfrow have both opted not to attend OTAs, which is certainly noteworthy.

For Jacobs, the Raiders placed the franchise tag on him after his breakout 2022 campaign, but the two sides haven’t reached an agreement on a long-term deal yet, which hasn’t made Jacobs too happy. With Renfrow, trade rumors have been popping up frequently as of late suggesting he could be on the trade block, so it’s very interesting to see that he has opted to avoid OTAs for the time being.

Via Paul Gutierrez:

“FWIW…no signs of WR Hunter Renfrow, RB Josh Jacobs, QB Jimmy Garoppolo or DE Tyree Wilson at Raiders OTA practice today.”

Seeing Jacobs skip out on OTAs isn’t totally surprising given his whole franchise tag situation, but Renfrow’s absence is particularly noteworthy. Renfrow has been involved in trade rumors for months now, and with Jakobi Meyers being signed this offseason, that would seemingly pave a path for the popular slot receiver out of Las Vegas.

It will be interesting to see how these two situations end up playing out, as both guys had crucial roles in the Raiders offense last year. And with a new quarterback in Garoppolo taking over, the Raiders need to keep whatever sort of continuity they can with this team. As a result, it will be worth keeping an eye out on Jacobs and Renfrow and seeing if they ever end up showing up at OTAs.