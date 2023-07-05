In Joy Ride, the main characters need to quickly hide and conceal a not-small amount of illegal substances on a train traveling through China. Director Adele Lim and stars Ashley Park, Stephanie Hsu, Sherry Cola, and Sabrina Wu opened up about their experience filming, and revealed that they didn't actually know what they were doing.

“You'd think, ‘Oh actors, they run with a fast crowd and they know what the kids are doing,'” director Adele Lim told People. “[Ashley's character Audrey] has never done a line of coke in her life and neither had Ashley. We had to pull in someone from the crew — won't say who — to teach them how to cut lines of coke with a credit card because we are all dweebs.”

A scene of the comedy film (about four friends on a trip to China) that didn't make the final cut, included bongs.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“There's a little mini scene of Audrey and [Sherry Cola's character] Lolo getting high in a little shed house,” said Lim. “Ashley and Sherry straight up did not know how to smoke pot or use a bong, and I remember handing a prop bong to Ashley and she full-on stuck her mouth where the little pipe of weed went to. She's like: ‘Do I suck this?' I'm like, ‘No, no you do not suck it like that. God, did you not have a normal college experience? Where have you been?'”

The cast also addressed how the film breaks Asian stereotypes. “We are usually number four on the call sheet to be made fun of,” says Hsu (Kat). “The four of us are here, making fun of ourselves, being disgusting. Not model minorities whatsoever. One of my favorite ads for this film [says] ‘We will bring dishonor to us all.' It's amazing. It's fun to just get to have a good time and make a mess and be joyful.”

Joy Ride is in theaters July 7.