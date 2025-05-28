Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is one of only a small handful of WNBA players that have, or will have a signature shoe. Reebok has already debuted a few custom color-ways of pre-existing shoes for the Sky star. On Wednesday, however, Reebok dropped a sneak peak of Angel Reese’s new logo for her signature shoe line. The second-year WNBA star took to social media to convey her thoughts on the new design.

“Sorry, just had to ‘double’ back. . .LOGO SO FIRE!” Reese said in a post. “It’s like my momma named me so perfect (after her of course) because she knew this moment would come!! LOVE LOVE LOVE.”

Angel Reese signed a contract extension with Reebok not too long ago, and her signature shoe will debut sometime in 2026 presumably with the new logo design. She joins Breanna Stewart, A’ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu and Jacy Sheldon as the only active WNBA players with signature shoes either already released or in the works.

While things of the court look to be moving smoothly, on the court has been a different story for Reese and the Sky. The Sky are one of only two teams in the league, the Connecticut Sun being the other, who have yet to win a game this season. Following their loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday, the Sky dropped to 0-4.

But despite the record, it’s been a pretty solid start to Reese’s second year in the WNBA. She recently became the fastest player to record 500 points and 500 rebounds.

Through the Sky’s first four games of the season, Reese is playing a little over 29 minutes per game. She’s averaging 10.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 steals with splits of 31 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 65 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Obviously Reese’s shooting efficiency could be improved, but she’s already established herself as one of the best rebounders in the game and an impactful player.