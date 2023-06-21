Jennifer Lawrence's R-rated romp, No Hard Feelings, is set to hit theaters this weekend. However, the film is not tracking particularly well, though it's fair to wonder if that's due to the state of the industry or the genre.

Variety is reporting that No Hard Feelings is tracking around $12 million for its domestic box office debut weekend when it debuts in over 3,000 theaters. While $12 million is nothing to scoff at, they reported that the film's budget is roughly $45 million. So with marketing taken into consideration, the Lawrence-led film will likely need to make at least $70 million worldwide to break even.

Yes, the R-rated comedy sector of the industry has been in decline in recent years — with many being shoved onto streaming services with little to no fanfare — but it's truly a shame to see that a film like No Hard Feelings, which has the likes of Lawrence, Matthew Broderick, Laure Benanti, and Andrew Barth Feldman in it, not doing better.

There have been some exceptions, of course. 2019 featured two winners with one common thread — Molly Gordon — as Booksmart and Good Boys both made good money on smaller budgets. Booksmart, Olivia Wilde's directorial debut, made nearly $25 million on a budget of just $6 million. Good Boys made a whopping $111 million on a $20 million budget (debuting with a $21.4 million domestic weekend), though perhaps hearing pre-teens cursing is what piqued the audience's interest. No Hard Feelings doesn't have quite the same draw in its synopsis.

While not one-to-one comparisons, it does show that there can be hope for legs with R-rated comedy films. A more apt comparison for No Hard Feelings may be Joy Ride, Lionsgate's upcoming R-rated road trip comedy with the likes of Ashley Park and Stephanie Hsu starring in it, but the film doesn't open until July 7.

In No Hard Feelings, Jennifer Lawrence stars as Maddie, a young woman desperate for a car that she answers a Craigslist listing that is seeking someone to “date” their 19-year-old son Percy (Feldman). She attempts to break him out of his shell and have fun before heading to college.

No Hard Feelings will be released on June 23.