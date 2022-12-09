By Diego Padilla · 2 min read

Ghost Story Games has just announced JUDAS, a brand new IP from the creators of the Bioshock. They also dropped a new trailer with the announcement.



JUDAS is a brand new video game IP from Ghost Story Games and the creators of the Bioshock series. The game was announced during The Game Awards 2022 and a new trailer was shown to give a glimpse into this brand new game.

From the looks of it, this game takes heavy inspiration from its Bioshock roots. JUDAS is a first person action adventure game that takes place in outer space. It is set in an industrial sci-fi setting with the plot focusing on the main character trying to find a way out. Just like the Bioshock series, the game seems to be narrative heavy with intriguing characters that will be later on introduced to the player. In addition, it seems that the main character is capable of wielding special powers which the players will be capable of using.

Ghost Story Games used to be called Irrational Games before it was rebranded by Bioshock series creator Ken Levine. Ever since then, Ken Levine and his team have been working on a brand new IP. It has certainly been a while since there was any news from the studio but with this announcement, it seems that they are ready to debut their first title.

JUDAS has been announced for PC on the Steam and Epic Game Store platform. The game is also coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. So far, no release date was specified during the announcement and it has been hinted that it will not be released for a while.

