Kylian Mbappe‘s transfer to Real Madrid has set new records, with his No.9 shirt becoming five times more popular than Jude Bellingham‘s No.5., reported by GOAL. The buzz around Mbappe has overshadowed Bellingham's arrival, highlighting the French star's massive impact.

Real Madrid fans were thrilled as Kylian Mbappe was officially unveiled at the Santiago Bernabeu in front of a sell-out crowd. The World Cup-winning Frenchman had been linked with a move to Spain for several years, and the long-awaited transfer finally materialized this summer. Joining Real Madrid as a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe's arrival has already started to generate significant revenue for the club.

According to Marca, the demand for Mbappe's jersey has exceeded all expectations, with sales hitting record numbers. The No.9 shirt is flying off the shelves, far surpassing the sales of any recent player, including Jude Bellingham.

Mbappe's transfer has not only excited fans but also created a significant financial boost for Real Madrid. His shirt sales are smashing records, proving his immense popularity and marketability. While Bellingham's move to Real Madrid in 2023 generated considerable interest, it pales in comparison to the frenzy surrounding Mbappe.

Those hoping to get their hands on an Mbappe shirt through official channels are facing long wait times due to the overwhelming demand. This level of interest highlights Mbappe's global appeal and the excitement his presence brings to the club.

Kylian Mbappe's impact on Real Madrid

Real Madrid is confident that they will sell around four million shirts this season, thanks in large part to Mbappe's arrival. The club has also released a bold orange away kit to accompany their iconic all-white home strip, adding to the excitement and anticipation for the upcoming season.

Despite the hype, Mbappe will not be donning the famous white shirt until his debut in the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta on August 14. He has been left out of the plans for Real Madrid's pre-season tour of the United States, allowing him time to settle in and prepare for his official debut.

What's next for Real Madrid and Mbappe

With Mbappe's arrival, Real Madrid aims to defend their La Liga and Champions League titles. The French superstar's presence is expected to enhance the team's attacking prowess and provide a significant boost to their title aspirations. His impact on and off the field is already being felt, and fans are eagerly awaiting his first appearance in a Real Madrid shirt.

Jude Bellingham, though initially a big draw, now finds himself in the shadow of Mbappe's superstar status. However, this could also provide Bellingham with an opportunity to develop and thrive without the immense pressure of being the marquee signing.

As Real Madrid gears up for the new season, the excitement surrounding Kylian Mbappe's transfer continues to grow. The club's fans and the football world are keen to see how Mbappe will integrate into the team and what new heights he will help Real Madrid reach.