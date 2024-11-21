The Colorado football team picked up a massive commitment for their 2025 recruiting class on Thursday as four-star quarterback Julian Lewis announced that he will be coming to play for the Buffaloes. Deion Sanders has done a ton of work in the transfer portal since coming to Colorado, but high school recruiting has been a little bit quiet. He has gotten some big recruits here and there, but this 2025 class isn't ranking well. However, this commitment from Lewis is a huge one.

Julian Lewis originally committed to USC back in August of 2023. He stayed true to his pledge with the Trojans for a while, but things changed on both ends recently. USC flipped a five-star QB from Texas A&M, and Lewis decided to open back up his recruitment at a similar time. He announced his commitment to Colorado on Thursday.

Lewis an elite prospect, so he got offers from top schools all around the country. He ended up picking the Colorado football team over elite programs like Georgia, USC, Alabama, Auburn and many more.

Julian Lewis is a four-star recruit according to 247 Sports. He is the #35 player in the 2025 class, the #6 QB and the #6 player in the state of Georgia. Lewis currently attends Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Georgia.

“A de facto point guard on the gridiron that can distribute the football like few others,” Andrew Ivins wrote in his scouting report for Lewis. “Won’t blow many away with his build, but makes up for his subpar measurables with his ability to scan the field and manipulate defenses with his eyes. Compact release allows him to rip tight, accurate spirals to all different levels. Might not have a true cannon, but will drop balls over coverage well into the deeper third. Has proven to be a crafty mover both in and outside of the pocket and will extend plays like a true escape artist.”

Lewis will be younger than most when he gets to college as he actually reclassified to the 2025 class. He was originally a member of the 2026 recruiting class, but even after moving to 2025, he is still one of the top prospects in the country.

“Elected to forgo his senior season after reclassifying and moving up a year, but has already shown that he’s well ahead of the curve, posting a 25-3 record in two seasons while competing in the Peach State’s highest classification,” The scouting report states. “Size might be a sticking point for some, but rare intangibles make him one of the top passers in the 2025 cycle as he constantly finds ways to move the chains. Tailor made for a modern spread attack that wants to push the pace and constantly challenge defenses.”

Even after the commitment from Julian Lewis, the Colorado football recruiting class still needs work. It did get a nice boost and it jumped a good amount of teams, but the class still ranks #66 in the country. The Buffaloes has five four-stars in the class and six three-stars. However, it's important to note that Sanders will more than likely attack the transfer portal heavily during the offseason.

Colorado is losing their current starting quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, to the NFL when this season concludes, but Deion Sanders now has his next star QB. The Buffaloes are beginning to excel on the football field as they are currently 8-2 and the favorite to win the Big 12. A conference title would give them an automatic bid into the College Football Playoff. Elite recruits like Lewis are starting to take notice.

Now that we know where Julian Lewis will be going for college, let's put down some way-too-early predictions before his career with the Colorado football team gets underway.

Julian Lewis will win the starting job as a freshman

Julian Lewis shouldn't even be going to college until the 2026 season, but because of his reclassification, he will be a freshman on the Colorado football team next year. He will be very young, but he is still going to win the starting job for the Buffaloes. His recruitment has been followed by everyone in the college football world for a reason. He is an elite prospect, and he is ready to take on the college game.

The fact that Lewis is ranked as high as he is despite the reclassification says a lot about how college ready he is. He was obviously one of the best prospects in the 2026 class, and now, going up against players that older than him, he is still near the top. He will be ready to start from day one, and he will win the starting job.

Julian Lewis and Colorado will win the Big 12 next year

The foundation is being laid right now for sustained success at Colorado. Obviously, that depends on a lot of things. For example, is Deion Sanders going to stay with the Buffaloes, or will he entertain other jobs? If Sanders stays and he can continue to find elite talent in the transfer portal/recruiting world, Colorado should be good for a while. The Big 12 is a weak conference, and they could run the league for a decent amount of time if they don't go through a coaching change.

Sanders has done a great job turning things around at Colorado, and he has quickly shown that he can win. With an elite QB like Lewis there next year, they will have the tools to win the Big 12 once again.

Julian Lewis will be an NFL QB

This is obviously way down the road, but these are way-too-early predictions for a reason. Lewis seems to have the tools to be an elite college QB, and that should take him to the NFL. Like his scouting report mentions, his size is a slight concern, but that is something that he should be able to overcome.

Landing Julian Lewis was huge for the Colorado football team, and the Buffaloes now seem to have their QB for the future.