Sam Neill, star of Jurassic Park, shared an update on his blood cancer prognosis.

The actor also said he's “not remotely afraid of death,” according to the Independent.

His doctors have cautioned him that the treatment he's using for his stage-three blood cancer at some point will not work.

Sam Neill's cancer

His memoir, Did I Ever Tell You This?, revealed that he was being treated for angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.

Neill stated that he originally underwent chemotherapy, but the cancer stopped responding. So he started using an anti-cancer drug that's in an experimental stage.

Recently, the actor shared that he upped his dosage of the “grim and depressing” drug from monthly to every two weeks. Also, he stated that he has been in remission for 12 months, according to Australian Story.

Doctors have told him that the treatment, at some point, will not work anymore.

“I'm prepared for that,” Neill said. He added that he is “not remotely afraid” of death.

He said that he first found lumps in his neck back in 2022. Soon, he learned it was cancer.

When he reflects on it all, he looks back with gratitude.

“I started to look at my life and realize how immensely grateful I am for so much of it,” Neill said. “I started to think I better write some of this down because I'm not sure how long I have to live. I was running against the clock.”

“I'd really like another decade or two, you know?” he added.

Hopefully, Neill will get many more years and beat his cancer battle.