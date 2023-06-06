The eight Just Dance competitors for the Olympics Esports Series have been revealed.

All eight of the competitive Just Dance players will be representing a different country, for whom they will be competing during the live finals on Friday, June 23, 2023. The eight participants are as follows:

Amandine “TheFairyDina” Morisset from France

Diego “Diegho San” Dos Santos Silva from Brazil

Aleksanteri “TheAllu” Landström from Finland

Antonino “JustNino” Pomilia from Italy

Joseph “Aazzlano” Cordero from the United States of America

Adithiyan “Arms73” Armstrong from India

Elsie Fang from the People’s Republic of China

Siti Zhywee Ramle from Singapore

As per Ubisoft, the players were selected from a pool of competitors who previously participated in Just Dance World Cup finals, local competitions, and talent from Singapore, the country that hosts the Olympic Esports Series 2023. The event is a global virtual and simulated sports competition created by the International Olympic Committee in collaboration with International Federation associates and game publishers around the world. We have previously covered the event details when it was announced, and reception from the gaming community has since been lukewarm. Other games included in the event include Gran Turismo 7, Tic Tac Bow, WBSC eBASEBALL: POWER PROS, Chess.com, Zwift, PGA TOUR 2K23, Virtual Regatta, ISSF Challenge featuring Fortnite, Tennis Clash, and Virtual Taekwondo. The entire event will happen from June 22-25, 2023, at the Suntec Convention Center in Singapore.

Ubisoft, in partnership with the World DanceSport Federation, will be hosting the first organized competition of a Just Dance event at the inaugural Olympic Esports Series 2023. Just Dance 2023 Edition will be used for the competition.