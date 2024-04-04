Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are “doing really well” despite divorce rumors that began last month. The rumors were spreading that the couple was in trouble due to a vague post on social media by Hailey's father Stephen Baldwin.
“Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord,” Baldwin wrote over a video of Justin singing “I Could Sing of Your Love Forever” by Delirious? and Hillsong Worship.
Fans didn't forget Baldwin's message either as some hinted at the message in Hailey's birthday post for Justin.
“Please please stop pretending we are all done with your drama,” one fan wrote.
Another fan responded, “What a perfect slap to those who are spreading rumors about their divorce.”
“Eileen and Hailey’s mom pray often together for J&H and our children as well. There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn’t want them to draw closer to Jesus. So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith , marriage and life in general. So thank you,” Victor Marx, the founder of All Things Possible Ministries, where Justin and Hailey are members, wrote on social media per People.
According to TMZ, Hailey is “pissed” about her father making a private matter public.
Hailey also addressed the situation on her Instagram Story at the time: “Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion…” wrote Hailey. “So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it.”
What Has The Insider Said About Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's Marriage?
Besides the insider telling People that the couple is doing well, they are also not thinking about getting a divorce.
“There’s no divorce and no truth to that whatsoever,” the insider says. “They are very, very happy.”
During the divorce rumors, Hailey also wished Justin a happy birthday calling him the “love of my life, for life.”
“30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!!that was fast,” Hailey wrote in the caption of a carousel of photos and videos of she and Justin. “words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life. 🤍.”
Hailey and Justin got married in South Carolina in 2017 and had another ceremony in New York a year later. The two currently do not have any children together, but last year, Hailey spoke about being “scared” to have children, which Justin followed up with being supportive.