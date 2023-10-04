Justin Fields is the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears. The third-year NFLer has been in Chicago his entire career, as the Bears chose him with the 11th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, which helped Fields build a net worth of $15 million.

While his NFL career hasn't taken off yet, his college career with the Ohio State Buckeyes was better. He is a two-time Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year, Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year, and First-Team All-Big Ten.

Much of the attention on Fields has been about his play on the field, rarely getting a glimpse into his personal life. However, in 2023, there are rumors that Justin Fields has a new girlfriend: Gianna Carmona, a model and influencer.

Justin Fields' girlfriend, Gianna Carmona

There is a rumor that Justin Fields and Gianna Carmona are dating, but neither party has confirmed the report. Their relationship has been public for a few years in the media, but the couple hasn't made it public personally.

Carmona has locked her Instagram account, so she is trying to keep her life private like Fields. Since they are rumored to be dating, let's look at Gianna Carmona outside of her relationship with Justin Fields.

Gianna Carmona's background

As mentioned, Gianna Carmona is an Instagram model based in Miami and Arizona. She was formally a volleyball player for Towson University.

According to the school's biography, she is the daughter of Norberto Carmona and Annie Franco. She has two siblings, Xavier and Sasha, and her cousin, Jioranni Rodriguez, played football at Towson.

Her hobbies include singing and playing video games, and her favorite pro football team was the Washington Commanders. (We will assume that has changed in light of the recent changes in her personal life.) Her favorite athlete is Derrick Rose, which, once again, we hope has changed, although we can see that her preference is Chicago athletes. She was majoring in business during her time at Towson.

In high school, her alma mater, Holy Cross High School, won consecutive conference championships in volleyball from 2012 to 2017. She was a member of the All-Conference team and made the honor roll.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

She also played on the varsity girls basketball team. Carmona attended Frostburg State and played 26 matches for their volleyball team. She was a standout in the volleyball program and made the Dean's list, enabling her the opportunity to transfer to Towson.

Justin Fields, Gianna Carmona's relationship

There's bad news for the jersey chasers. Internet sleuths say Instagram model Gianna Carmona is Justin Fields' new girlfriend. Sorry, ladies.https://t.co/geuEcJiM1e — OutKick (@Outkick) March 8, 2023

Sports Gossip reports that the pair “traveled to Turks and Caicos” this past offseason. Carmona has 8,000 Instagram followers and posted pictures geotagged in Turks and Caicos.

The post, which was liked by Justin Fields' account, sparked the belief that Sports Gossip's report was accurate. Carmona has since made her Instagram account private, a move she would make if she wanted to keep an element of her life behind closed doors.

It could also be due to Fields' struggles so far this season. While it is unclear if that was the case, it wouldn't be the first time that fans flocked to a significant other's social media to complain about an athlete's performance.

Hopefully, that isn't the case, but it is worth noting. Fields is doing a great job of keeping elements of his life private, so let's hope he can turn his season around and enjoy life to the fullest from this point forward.

This is all we know about Justin Fields' girlfriend Gianna Carmona.