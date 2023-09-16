Justin Fields's net worth in 2023 is $15 million. The Chicago Bears quarterback is one of the most promising talents in the NFL. In this post, we are focusing on Justin Fields' net worth in 2023.

Justin Fields' net worth in 2023 is $15 million. This is according to Sportskeeda.

He was chosen with the 11th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Bears originally had the 20th selection but traded in three more picks to get to 11th. With that move, it is visible that the Bears really wanted Fields on their roster.

As said in the beginning, Fields' got to this point both through his NFL salary, which is fairly hefty, and through his plethora of endorsement deals. Still, before we get into how exactly Fields is doing in terms of net worth, it is valuable to examine his path to this position in life.

Born in March of 1999, in Kennesaw, Ga., he first played football for his local high school. During his freshman year, Fields was actually diagnosed with epilepsy, which has not kept him from being the best quarterback he can possibly be.

Justin Fields commits to Georgia

During his high school years, he absolutely dominated, which garnered attention from many schools around the U.S. He had first committed to Penn State, as he was labeled as the top recruit by ESPN, and second-best by Rivals.com and 24/7Sports.com. However, he changed his mind and decided to stay home, choosing the University of Georgia. Who knows how much this decision helped play a part in Justin Fields' net worth in 2022.

Fields came there and in his freshman season, he was playing backup to Jake Fromm. Clearly, the role of backup for anyone did not suit Fields, who went to the SEC Championship Game with Georgia, then announced he will be leaving. His one season at Georgia was not notable for much, but it was still a valuable experience for the young quarterback. After the end of that short stint, it was time to move on, and Fields chose Ohio State.

Justin Fields transfers to Ohio State

The transfer was controversial. Under NCAA rules, Fields was supposed to be ineligible to play for a whole season at Ohio State. However, as there was an incident where one baseball player from Georgia used a racial insult towards Fields, the NCAA granted him an exception and he was ready to play for the Buckeyes right away in 2019.

With the Buckeyes, Fields was an immediate starter and completely turned it over for them. In 14 games in his sophomore season with Ohio State, Fields started all 14, lost only once, and won the Big Ten Championship after winning against Wisconsin.

His second season in Ohio was even better, as his team reached the College Football Playoff National Championship. Before that game, they won all seven games and even beat Clemson, which eliminated Ohio State in the season prior. In the championship game, however, Alabama was too strong. After that, Fields was ready to move to professional play.

Justin Fields is drafted by the Bears

He did not decide to go for the fourth year in college, thus Fields was eligible to be chosen in the 2021 NFL Draft. Overall, he was the fourth selected quarterback, behind Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, and Trey Lance. Fields was a second-string quarterback for the Bears at the start, playing behind Andy Dalton.

However, Dalton suffered an injury soon, so it was Fields who came in and took over. It was not a great season, for Fields or for the Bears, but the young QB still had some good moments. He finished his season with 12 games, 10 starts, and a 2-8 record, with 1,870 passing yards and 420 rushing yards.

Fields went into the 2022 season as the unquestioned starter and showed improvement as the Bears continued to struggle. Chicago finished 3-14 on the season. Fields threw for 2,342 yards and ran for 1,143 yards to become just the third QB in NFL history to gain more than 1,000 yards on the ground. This included Fields rushing for an NFL QB-record 178 yards rushing in a game against the Miami Dolphins.

Justin Fields' endorsement income

In terms of his off-the-field endorsements, Fields is a very interesting character. In an interview with Front Office Sports, Fields and fellow rookie Kyle Pitts spoke about not even touching their NFL salaries and living off of their endorsement money. Fields has endorsement deals with Bose, Chipotle, Wonderful Pistachios, and C4 Energy. Then before the 2023 season, Fields signed with Reebok to endorse their shoes.

There is no information on how much these deals are worth, but we know that Fields is on a four-year deal with the Bears worth $18.8 million. That earns him about $4 million per year, on average. As he gets better and better, there is no doubt that better contracts and better deals will come for the young quarterback.

Were you at all stunned by Justin Fields' net worth in 2023?