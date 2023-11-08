Timbaland apologized to Britney Spears and her fans after the backlash he received when he said Justin Timberlake should muzzle her.

Record producer Timbaland went live on TikTok to apologize to Britney Spears and her fans for his comments on Oct. 29, Variety reported.

During a live interview with fellow producer 9th Wonder at the Kennedy Center, Timbaland said that Justin Timberlake “should have put a muzzle” on Spears. This was in response to an audience member's question regarding his song with Timberlake 2002's Cry Me a River.”

“She goin' crazy, right? I wanted to call JT, ‘Man, you gotta put a muzzle on that girl,'” he said.

The question references an excerpt from Britney Spears' The Woman in Me, where she talks about the music video to the song. In the book, Spears said that the Cry Me a River video featured “a woman who looks like me cheats on him and he wanders around sad in the rain.”

She stated that the video presented her to the world and the press as a “harlot who’d broken the heart of America’s golden boy.”

In the book, Spears wrote that the reality was that she was “comatose in Louisiana” nursing a broken heart after her breakup with Timberlake. On the other hand, she continue, Timberlake was “happily running around Hollywood.”

Timbaland's comment was met with considerable backlash. During his live, he said, “I apologize to the Britney fans and her.”

A comment popped up which asked him what he knew about respecting women. Timbaland added, “Yes, ‘you know about respecting women?' Hell, yeah.”

Timbaland collaborated on the song with Timberlake and was the co-writer and co-producer. He also sang the bridge and was in the music video.