The three ex-Blazers made their return to Portland on Tuesday night.

The Portland Trail Blazers shocked the Phoenix Suns 109-104 at Moda Center on Tuesday night to snap a seven-game losing streak.

While Blazers fans were thrilled with the win, they were also happy to honor three members of last season's squad. Jusuf Nurkic, Drew Eubanks, and Nassir Little were all part of the 2022-23 Trail Blazers, and they received a tribute video during an early timeout in the first quarter:

Nurkic, the player with the longest Blazers tenure of the three, spent seven seasons in Portland after being acquired from the Denver Nuggets along with a first-round pick for Mason Plumlee. With the Blazers, Nurk averaged 14.4 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. He missed the majority of the 2019-20 season after suffering a horrific broken leg against the Brooklyn Nets late in the 2018-19 season.

Nurkic was dealt to the Suns along with Nassir Little as part of the bigger Damian Lillard trade in exchange for Deandre Ayton and Toumani Camara. Little was a first-round pick of the Blazers out of North Carolina. In his four seasons in Portland, Little averaged 6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. He also had a string of bad luck with injuries – dealing with a shoulder issue and an abdominal issue, among other things.

Eubanks, a Portland-area native who played his college ball at Oregon State, signed a 10-day contract with the Blazers in 2022 that was eventually converted to a fully guaranteed deal. In his season and half with Portland as Nurkic's backup, Eubanks averaged 8.4 points and 6 rebounds per game. He signed a two-year/$5 million contract with the Suns in the offseason.