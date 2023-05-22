Juventus and Angel Di Maria find themselves at an impasse regarding the player’s future at the club, raising doubts about his potential stay for the upcoming season. Despite initial optimism from both sides in April, talks between Juventus and Di Maria have broken down, leading to a complicated situation, reported by Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentine winger, whose contract is set to expire, is now uncertain about his future at Juventus. Recent developments indicate that an agreement between the player and the club has yet to be reached. This leaves Di Maria in a precarious position as a free agent, with no definitive commitment to Juventus.

Di Maria’s potential departure from Juventus comes as a surprise, as there was optimism earlier in April that both parties were moving towards an agreement. However, the current situation suggests that negotiations have hit a roadblock, creating uncertainty for the player’s future.

The 35-year-old winger’s availability as a free agent adds an additional layer of complexity to the situation. Di Maria’s experience and skill set make him an attractive prospect for clubs seeking a versatile and experienced attacking player. With no agreement in place at Juventus, other teams may now express interest in securing his services.

Di Maria’s time at Juventus has been marked by ups and downs, and his potential departure could signal the end of his tenure at the club. The winger’s contributions on the pitch have been valuable, but the failure to reach an agreement raises questions about his long-term future in Turin.

As the uncertainty surrounding Angel Di Maria’s future continues, both the player and Juventus will need to reassess their options and make decisions that align with their respective objectives. The coming weeks will likely shed more light on Di Maria’s potential destination as clubs monitor the situation closely.