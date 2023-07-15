In a surprising turn of events, Inter Milan has officially withdrawn from the race to sign Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, leaving Juventus as the frontrunners for his signature, reported by goal.com.

Lukaku's potential move to Inter seemed imminent, with the Italian club even planning to sell Andre Onana to raise funds for the Belgian's transfer. However, the situation took a drastic turn when Juventus expressed their interest in the striker. According to reports from Sky Sport Italia, Lukaku abruptly cut off communication with Inter and became difficult to reach, causing frustration among the club's directors.

As a result, Inter Milan has informed Chelsea that they no longer intend to pursue talks for Lukaku and have completely withdrawn from the deal. The sudden shift in Lukaku's stance has left Inter Milan disappointed and has effectively ended their pursuit of the striker. A brief conversation between Inter director Piero Ausilio and Lukaku on Friday night marked the final nail in the coffin for their interest in the player.

Meanwhile, Juventus is now in pole position to secure Lukaku's services. However, the Turin-based club needs to offload Dusan Vlahovic before they can proceed with the signing. Vlahovic has attracted interest from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain in recent weeks, and his potential departure will play a crucial role in determining whether Juventus can finalize the deal for Lukaku.

While Lukaku's future remains uncertain, one thing is clear: his actions have strained his relationship with Inter Milan and have left a negative impression on the club's fans. The fallout from this saga will undoubtedly impact Lukaku's reputation, and he will need to work hard to repair the damage caused by his sudden change of course.

As the transfer window progresses, all eyes will be on Juventus and their efforts to secure Romelu Lukaku's signature. The potential move to Turin could mark a significant shift in Lukaku's career and add further excitement to the summer transfer market.