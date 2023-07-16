Serie A giants Juventus will prioritize a move for FC Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie this summer. The former Scudetto champions are looking for midfield reinforcements after the departure of Angel Di Maria. Moreover, there are reports of Paul Pogba and Adrien Rabiot leaving Turin this summer.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Kessie is one of the biggest priorities for Juventus this summer. The Serie A giants will check if the player is open to a move this summer. The 26-year-old has always wanted to stay at Camp Nou or go for a Premier League experience. Regardless of his intentions, Juventus will try and push for the move. They have reportedly already contacted Kessie's representatives this summer.

After moving to FC Barcelona last summer, Kessie has not lived up to his potential. The Ivory Coast international left a bad taste in AC Milan fans after leaving Italy as the Rossoneri wanted to keep him. However, he is unsatisfied with Xavi's plans to keep him as a squad rotational player. As the Catalans have signed Ilkay Gundogan as a free agent from Manchester City, his chances of playing in the first team will get even more slim.

The 26-year-old featured 43 times for Barcelona last season. However, he is not even got 2,000 minutes of game time at Camp Nou. Hence, a move to Juventus could be sensible to rebuild his career. After all, the Old Lady is open to selling multiple midfielders this summer as they don't even have the Champions League status next season.