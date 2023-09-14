Former Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has opened up on potentially taking legal action against his former club. The European champion is set to bring the Old Lady to the courts after a controversial exit from the club on Deadline Day.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Bonucci said, “Juventus directors told me on July 13 that I was out of their project after many rumors in newspapers — this was the biggest humiliation I’ve suffered at Juventus”,

“This happened after more than 500 games as a Juventus player”.

Bonucci's unexpected departure from Juventus has taken a legal turn as the seasoned center-back takes his former club to court. The 36-year-old defender was notably excluded from Juve's squad for the 2023-24 season and denied the opportunity to train with the senior team. Frustrated by these circumstances, Bonucci has initiated legal proceedings against the club.

One of the primary issues at the heart of the dispute is Bonucci's claim of inadequate training and preparation conditions during his time at Juventus. The Italian international argues that this situation has not only affected him professionally but also damaged his image as a footballer.

Bonucci is seeking compensation for the alleged damages incurred, emphasizing the significance of the matter. In a commendable gesture, he has pledged to donate any compensation received from the lawsuit to Neuroland, an organization dedicated to supporting families with children hospitalized in the pediatric neurosurgery department of the Regina Margherita Children's Hospital in Turin.

As the legal battle unfolds, it remains to be seen how the courts will weigh the claims made by both parties. Bonucci's commitment to helping those in need through his potential compensation showcases his character and desire to make a positive impact beyond the football pitch.