Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci has announced his intention to take legal action against his former club, Juventus, following his departure to Union Berlin on the summer transfer deadline day, reported by GOAL.

Bonucci, who had been left out of Juventus' squad for the 2023-24 season and was not permitted to train with the senior team, has initiated legal proceedings against the club. The 36-year-old defender officially terminated his contract with Juventus at the end of August and signed a one-year deal with Union Berlin.

The legal action revolves around Bonucci's claims that he did not receive adequate training and preparation conditions while with Juventus, which had a detrimental impact on his professional career and image. Bonucci's legal team is set to argue that the situation amounted to damages of both a professional and image-related nature.

The Italian international has also stated that any compensation he may receive as a result of the lawsuit will be donated to Neuroland, an organization that provides support to the families of children hospitalized in the pediatric neurosurgery department of the Regina Margherita Children's Hospital in Turin.

With his legal action against Juventus underway, Leonardo Bonucci is now focused on his career with Union Berlin. He is eager to make his debut for the Bundesliga club, and his first opportunity may come when Union Berlin faces Wolfsburg on Saturday. The outcome of this legal dispute will likely be followed closely by both fans and legal experts, as it could set a precedent for similar cases in the future.