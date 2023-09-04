In a disheartening turn of events, Paul Pogba, the dynamic midfielder for Juventus, might find himself sidelined once again due to injury concerns, reported by goal.com. After making his much-anticipated return to action following a prolonged injury layoff on August 27th against Bologna, Pogba seemed poised for a triumphant resurgence. However, his journey towards full fitness appears to have hit another roadblock.

In Juventus' recent Serie A fixture against Empoli, Pogba was included in the squad and entered the fray as a substitute in the 62nd minute. The match ended positively for Juventus, securing a 2-0 victory, but it was marred by Pogba's unexpected setback.

After the game, manager Massimiliano Allegri revealed that Pogba had voiced complaints about experiencing discomfort in his back. To assess the extent of this injury, comprehensive tests are scheduled to be conducted in the upcoming days. Allegri expressed his disappointment, saying, “Pogba felt a pain in the back, we'll see what the exams say. Too bad because it went well.”

Pogba's journey with Juventus has been tumultuous since his return in 2022, leaving Manchester United as a free agent. A severe knee problem disrupted his progress, keeping him sidelined for an extended period and necessitating surgical intervention. Notably, this injury forced him to miss Juventus' entire pre-season preparations in the United States earlier this year.

As Juventus fans eagerly await further updates on Paul Pogba's condition, the team is scheduled to return to Serie A action on September 16th against Lazio. The hope remains that Pogba's setback is minor, and he can swiftly resume his journey towards full fitness and making a substantial impact for the Bianconeri.