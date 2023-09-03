Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba remains a target for Saudi Arabia this summer. After returning to the Old Lady from Manchester United, the French World Cup winner has had a horrific time in Italy. Pogba has only made 11 appearances across all competitions since returning to Italy last summer.

According to the reports from Gazzetta dello Sport, Al Ittihad and Al Ahli are monitoring the situation around Pogba this summer. Although the European transfer window is closed, there are still six days for the Saudi Arabian transfer window to close.

Pogba came on as a substitute in Juventus' 1-1 draw against Bologna. He was given 24 minutes by manager Max Allegri. The Frenchman's reported objective is to complete at least 30 minutes in his next game against Empoli. He has had two intense weeks at Continassa as he strives to return to the plans of Allegri and France for next year's Euros.

France's coach Didier Deschamps has left out the 30-year-old Juventus midfielder from the international squad list for the upcoming games against Ireland and Germany. Hence, it means that Pogba would need to wait a little longer to return to France's colors. The World Cup winner wasn't part of France's squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but wants to be in contention for his international team soon.

“Now I'm very good physically, I want to get back to greatness, but I still miss playing time on the pitch, training. I'm so hungry, like the first time here when I was young. I want to work, play and win. I'm only 30 years old, and I want to give trophies, joy, and victories to these fans”, Pogba said after the 1-1 draw between Juventus and Bologna.