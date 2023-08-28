Paul Pogba‘s hunger for success and his strong desire to help Juventus secure trophies has become evident as he overcomes his injury setbacks, reported by goal.com. The French midfielder has revealed his determination to contribute to the Bianconeri's pursuit of glory after a challenging period of recovery.

In a conversation with DAZN, Pogba expressed his eagerness to make a significant impact on the team's performance. He stated, “True Pogba? Only playing minutes are missing. I'm fine physically and I want to get back on top. How much does Paul want from Juventus? I'm hungry, like in my early days here. I'm only thirty. I want to give these fans trophies and the desire to come here to the stadium.”

Pogba's journey at Juventus has been marred by injuries, having played in just 11 matches since his return to the club as a free agent from Manchester United in 2022. A serious knee injury sidelined him for an extended period, including the entirety of the team's pre-season in the United States earlier this year.

Making his first appearance in the 2023-24 campaign, Pogba came off the bench in the recent 1-1 draw against Bologna at the Allianz Stadium. The draw served as a reminder of the competitive nature of Serie A. However, Pogba's ambitions remain unwavering, and he aims to regain his peak form to contribute to Juventus' quest for silverware.

With a firm resolve to return to his best, Paul Pogba will be eyeing a starting spot in the upcoming Serie A clash against Empoli on September 3. Head coach Massimiliano Allegri will likely be counting on Pogba's experience and prowess as Juventus strives to establish its dominance once again.