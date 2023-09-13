Pogba has taken responsibility for his actions, admitting that he was unaware of the testosterone content in the supplements and expressing regret for not seeking permission from club doctors or informing his club about his supplement intake. The drug test in question was conducted following Juventus' match against Udinese on August 20, a game in which Pogba was benched but did not feature.

The repercussions of this revelation are severe. Pending further investigation and the testing of the B sample, Pogba faces a potential suspension of up to four years. Juventus has already taken a drastic step by ceasing his hefty €8 million-per-year salary payments and even hinting at the possibility of contract termination.

In his defense, Pogba is expected to argue that he ingested the supplement in ignorance of its contents. However, this unfortunate situation might not end with just a sporting ban, as drug doping constitutes a criminal offense in Italy. The football world watches with bated breath as this complex and distressing chapter unfolds for one of the game's prominent stars.