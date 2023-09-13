In a shocking turn of events, French World Cup winner Paul Pogba has found himself entangled in a controversy involving a positive drug test and a provisional four-year ban from competitive football. The French midfielder has reportedly confessed to Juventus that he unknowingly consumed nutritional supplements containing testosterone, which led to the adverse test result.
While the football world awaits the outcome of his backup B sample, expectations lean towards another positive result. What makes this situation even more bewildering is the source of these supplements – a friend who happens to be a doctor based in Miami. These particular supplements, it seems, are readily available in the United States but not in Italy, where Pogba plies his trade.
Pogba has taken responsibility for his actions, admitting that he was unaware of the testosterone content in the supplements and expressing regret for not seeking permission from club doctors or informing his club about his supplement intake. The drug test in question was conducted following Juventus' match against Udinese on August 20, a game in which Pogba was benched but did not feature.

The repercussions of this revelation are severe. Pending further investigation and the testing of the B sample, Pogba faces a potential suspension of up to four years. Juventus has already taken a drastic step by ceasing his hefty €8 million-per-year salary payments and even hinting at the possibility of contract termination.

In his defense, Pogba is expected to argue that he ingested the supplement in ignorance of its contents. However, this unfortunate situation might not end with just a sporting ban, as drug doping constitutes a criminal offense in Italy. The football world watches with bated breath as this complex and distressing chapter unfolds for one of the game's prominent stars.