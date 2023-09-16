Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli has hinted at the possibility of terminating Paul Pogba's contract following the shocking revelation of a failed doping test. The news has sent shockwaves through the football world, with questions arising about the French midfielder's future in the sport.

Pogba's failed doping test came to light after the 3-0 victory over Udinese on August 20 when elevated levels of testosterone were detected in his system. The circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation, but reports suggest that if Pogba indeed took a vitamin supplement in the United States without consulting Juventus' medical staff, the club may have a strong case to terminate his contract.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Giuntoli addressed the situation. He acknowledged its unpleasant nature but emphasized the team's readiness for upcoming matches. He stated, “It is an unpleasant situation, but the lads are in good shape, and we are confident going into the game. We wait for final outcome of this story, and then we’ll decide with the player’s agent”

The response from Juventus' director seems to indicate that the club is seriously considering the termination of Pogba's contract. Such a decision would place the blame squarely on the player for the failed doping test and could result in a suspension of up to two years.

The situation remains fluid, and much depends on the ongoing investigation and the results of counter-analysis tests. Juventus will likely collaborate closely with Pogba's agent in determining the appropriate course of action. For now, the football world awaits further developments in this unexpected and troubling saga, with the future of one of the sport's prominent figures hanging in the balance.