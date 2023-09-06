The Global Citizen Festival better make room for the BTS ARMY — the 2023 edition of the do-gooder music fest just announced that K-pop mega-star Jungkook from BTS will be a co-headliner at the New York City event. He'll join fellow previously announced headliners Anitta, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Red Hot Chili Peppers for the September 23 concert.

The festival — which aims to call on world leaders to confront issues such as the climate crisis, poverty, and equity for women and girls — is hosted by the international advocacy organization Global Citizen. This is a free, ticketed event in Central Park and is sure to be a huge draw. Other announced performers include Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray, Stray Kids, D-Nice and Sofia Carson.

Jungkook excitedly shared his reaction to the news in a press release statement about the upcoming festival appearance. “I'm so thrilled to join this year's Global Citizen Festival as a headliner! The festival sheds light on important causes and drives action and I'm happy to take part in it. I can't wait to perform in front of many people at the Great Lawn in Central Park.”

In addition to the musical performances, many high-level international advocates and celebrity guests will make appearances at the event, including Bill Nye, Bridget Moynahan, Busy Philipps, Carmelo Anthony, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Gayle King, Jordan Fisher, Lewis Pugh, Padma Lakshmi, Phoebe Gates, Rachel Brosnahan and Sophia Bush.

To get free tickets to the festival, fans are encouraged to take action on the Global Citizen app and online at www.globalcitizen.org.

The event will also be broadcast live on ABC and stream across online platforms.

With Jungkook on board as a co-headliner, that worldwide audience probably just got a whole lot bigger!