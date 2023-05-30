Rumors have begun swirling after Megan Thee Stallion was recently seen attending a wedding with Inter Milan forward romelu lukaku.

TMZ obtained a video and photos from the wedding of Lautaro Martinez — Romelu’s teammate —and Agustina Gandolfo where Megan Thee Stallion and Romelu could be seen sitting next to each other. Other photos showed the pair outside chatting by the waterfront.

These photos surfaced soon after it was reported that Romelu and his longtime girlfriend had broken up after five years together. Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion was with Pardison Fontaine for a couple of years before that ended.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Megan Thee Stallion is an iconic rapper, her latest album Traumazine peaked at number four in the United States on the Billboard 200 and has a total of five Top 10 Hits. In addition to her music career, she has dipped her toe into acting as she appeared in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+ last year and is set to appear in Josh Safdie’s next film with Adam Sandler.

Romelu Lukaku’s Inter Milan currently has a record of 22-3-12 — third in the Serie A standings — and have a match on June 3 against Torino. Romelu currently sits in second place on the squad with 10 goals — 11 behind the man whose wedding he was photographed at, Lautaro Martinez. Prior to playing for Inter Milan on a loan, Romelu played for the likes of Anderlecht, Chelsea, West Bromwich Albion (loan), Everton (loan), Manchester United, and Chelsea. He previously played for Inter Milan from 2019-2021 before returning on a loan in 2022.