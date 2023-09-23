Episode 2 of NBA 2K24's 2KTV program dropped tonight, with more questions to help you unlock some much needed VC. If you're unfamiliar with it, 2KTV, hosted by Chris Manning and Alexis Morgan, is a weekly show that reveals some cool upcoming NBA 2K Content. Additionally, the show discusses gameplay with the developers, shows fan highlights, and more. However, we all know the real reason fans watch is because they can their hands on some a nice chunk of VC pro bono.

NBA 2K24 – All Answers For 2KTV Episode 3

We included the NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 2 answers below. Answering each question correctly rewards you with 200 VC apiece. Overall, episodes usually contain somewhere between 10-15 questions, netting you a solid 2,000-3,000 VC weekly. Typically, the questions are a combination of NBA 2K trivia, as well as real NBA questions too. Without further ado, let's dive right into the questions for Episode 3:

In the MyCareer story, how is Truck related to MP? Answer: Grandfather Which of the following does not have a MyCareer quest? Answer: Andrew Wiggins Which of the following is closest to the Rise Affiliation courts in The City? Answer: Club 2K Which Badge Perk will change after each Season in NBA 2K24? Answer: Scholar Which active NBA player has the highest rating for Mid-Range Shooting? Answer: Kevin Durant What is the name of the Streetball MC in NBA 2K24? Answer: Young Wayne Who made the most 3-pointers in the NBA last season? Answer: Klay Thompson What Shooting Badge improves your ability to make floaters? Answer: Float Game While driving from the right baseline, holding the right stick to the right will do this? Answer: Reverse Layup Which of the following is not a Shot Timing Visual Cue in NBA 2K24? Answer: Follow Through

That does it for episode 3 of NBA 2K24 2KTV. Check back with us weekly for the answers to all the newest episodes. Additionally, if you submit your top plays to 2KTV, you might get a chance to see your clip on the show. Furthermore, some sweet VC rewards await you if your clip makes it in.

Lastly, check out the answers for Episodes 1 and two if you have not yet done so. With a new year of NBA 2K upon us, it's never a bad idea to watch these episodes, which you can do at any time after they come out.

NBA 2K24 launched earlier this month for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. ClutchPoints reviewed the game, giving it a 9.5/10.

