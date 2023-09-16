Episode 2 of NBA 2K24's 2KTV program dropped tonight, with 15 more questions to help you unlock some much needed VC. In case you don't know, 2KTV is a weekly show from the devs, hosted by Chris Manning and Alexis Morgan. Generally, the show discusses new content coming to the game, developer interviews, and highlights from the fans. However, the main reason all fans watch is to get their hands on some VC. We'll show you all the answers to this week's questions.

NBA 2K24 – All Answers For 2KTV Episode 2

Here are the NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 2 Answers. Each question answered correctly rewards the player with 200 VC. Overall, players earn up to 3,000 VC depending on how many questions are asked. Usually, an episode of 2KTV contains around 10-15 total questions. Without further ado, let's get to those answers.

What was the first game mode you played in NBA 2K24? Answer: Any Where can you quickly view the upcoming events in MyCareer? Answer: Menu Who was the first WNBA athlete to be featured on a NBA 2K cover? Answer: Candace Parker Which player was traded for Kobe Bryant on draft night? Answer: Vlade Divac In what year did Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year? Answer: 2022 Badges that boost _ have the most new additions in NBA 2K24? Answer: Shooting Which defensive badge is a direct counter to Bulldozer? Answer: Immovable Enforcer Which new Badge gives an off-ball speed boost to find open space? Answer: Spot Finder Which Badge Perk slows down Badge level regression? Answer: Immunity How many Streetball Court locations are in The City in NBA 2K24? Answer: 3 Which MyTeam game mode have you played the most in NBA 2K24? Answer: Any Which of the following is not a category of challenges in MyTeam? Answer: Superstar What special type of top plays will 2KTV feature once per season? Answer: Assists

Overall, that wraps it up for this week's episode of NBA 2K24 2KTV Answers for Episode 2. Furthermore, keep visiting us every week for the answers for all the newest episodes. Additionally, submit your top plays online to maybe get a chance to earn some extra VC. Lastly, check out the answers for Episode 1, if you haven't. As a new year of NBA 2K begins, it's never a bad idea to watch these shows while you take a break. Additionally, the extra VC along the way never hurts.

NBA 2K24 launched one week ago today for all Standard Edition owners. Furthermore, the game is available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. ClutchPoints reviewed the PS5 version of the game, giving it a 9.5/10.

