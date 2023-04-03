Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Come face to face with various creatures of myth and legend. Here are all the details you need to know about Kabaret, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Kabaret Release Date: April 5, 2023

Kabaret comes out on April 5, 2023. It is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, as well as PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. A demo is available on the game’s Steam page.

Kabaret Gameplay

Kabaret is a story-driven game, focusing a lot on its story based on various Southeast Asian folklore. The story is delivered like a visual novel, with a whole lot of reading. However, that’s not all the game is. Throughout their playthrough, the player will have to play various minigames. One such minigame involves the player performing tea ceremonies for the various inhabitants of Kabaret. The player will mix up various kinds of teas, depending on what the inhabitant likes. Other than this, the player can also help in managing a stage performance, putting out a dazzling show for the various inhabitants.

Of course, there are also mingames based on actually Southeast Asian-inspired games. This includes Guli, a game that involves marbles, as well as Congkak, an Indonesian version of mancala. Playing these games help the player build a relationship with the various inhabitants.

As it is a story-driven visual novel-type game, the player has various choices to make throughout the narrative. These choices affect the route the player goes through in the story, which in turn changes its ending.

Kabaret Story

Players take control of Jebat, a man cursed and uprooted from his small town and sent to a musical and unforgiving realm filled with monsters. While there in Kabaret, Jebat finds himself interacting with various mythical creatures from various Southeast Asian folklore, each with their own unique stories and personalities. Jebat must interact with these creatures, and give them advice, all while learning about himself and finding a way to break the curse that was cast on him. With a total of six endings, each with its unique routes, the player will be able to experience the story of Kabaret through a new lens each time.

