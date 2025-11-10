Drake Maye showcased his respect for Baker Mayfield following the New England Patriots' 28-22 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.

Maye is going through his second year in the NFL, making huge strides that have helped the Patriots have a strong start to the 2025 campaign. They have one of the best records in the league, getting a big road win over a solid Buccaneers squad.

Maye and Mayfield battled throughout the day. They exchanged blows during their turns on offense, but the former came out on top as New England created more scored in the end.

Maye reflected on the win after the game, via reporter Jordan Schultz. He acknowledged the MVP chants the Tampa Bay crowd shouted during the contest, believing they were for Mayfield instead of him.

“They may have been for Baker (Mayfield). Baker played his butt off. Big fan of Baker’s game,” Maye said.

Drake Maye was asked about receiving MVP chants during the Patriots’ win over the Bucs — in Tampa Bay. “They may have been for Baker (Mayfield). Baker played his butt off. Big fan of Baker’s game.” 😅 pic.twitter.com/5EbP5GQiJM — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 9, 2025

How Drake Maye, Patriots played against Buccaneers

Drake Maye and the Patriots can have plenty of confidence after taking down one of the best teams in the NFC, making their case as a strong playoff contender this season.

New England was consistent during its offensive drives, reaching the end zone in all four quarters. Tampa Bay tried its best to keep the game close, but it didn't have enough explosive plays to take all the momentum for a potential win.

Maye delivered a solid performance against a Buccaneers defense that applied plenty of pressure on him. He completed 16 passes out of 31 attempts for 270 yards and two touchdowns and one interception.

TreVeyon Henderson delivered his best performance as a rookie running back to date. He had 14 of the team's 27 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Three players made two or more catches throughout the day. Mack Hollins led the way with six receptions for 106 yards. Stefon Diggs came next with five catches for 46 yards and a touchdown, while DeMario Douglas had two receptions for 34 yards. Meanwhile, Kyle Williams caught a 72-yard touchdown pass.

The Patriots will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the New York Jets on Nov. 13 at 8:15 p.m. ET.