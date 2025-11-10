The Buffalo Bills lost to the Miami Dolphins 30-13 on Sunday, dropping them to 6-3 on the season. As the Josh Allen era rolls on, Buffalo has tried to build a Super Bowl contender around their MVP quarterback. But that has not resulted in an AFC Championship quite yet. Bills coach Sean McDermott stopped short of saying this team is a Super Bowl-bound group after the loss.

“I said this when you were asking about the trades on Wednesday,” McDermott said, per Tim Graham of The Athletic. “You always want quality players. They help you, right? The more we get into the injuries and some of the guys that are going out, you go down the depth chart. I appreciate the way the guys have stood up and stepped in and taken advantage of the opportunities. But you’re knocking down, getting down on the list.”

Graham continued, “'We will never use injuries as an excuse,' but there is a fine line between excuses and reasons. McDermott already suggested he doesn’t have enough ‘quality players.' Asked whether he believes Buffalo possesses a Lombardi Trophy-caliber roster, McDermott replied, ‘I love these players. I love these players. I do. I love the guys in that locker room.'”

Graham correctly pointed out that the Bills' coach did not drop the simple “yes” answer to that final question. After falling short to the Kansas City Chiefs in four of the last five seasons, their rivals have shown flaws. But Allen and the offense have not turned on the jets like they have in recent years. There are a lot of questions around many AFC contenders, and the Bills are not immune to that.

The Bills tried to trade for Jaylen Waddle and Quinnen Williams before Tuesday's trade deadline, but could not get the deal done. Will they live to regret not paying the price in January?