A trailer for Taika Waititi‘s new film, Next Goal Wins, has arrived and shows Michael Fassbender attempting to coach potentially the worst soccer club ever.

The trailer, which runs 130 seconds long, opens with Thomas Rongen (Fassbender) being fired from his job with one alternative: Coach the American Samoa football club. It’s inspired by a true story, and this is something Waititi had fun with as he lists all of his losses (such as Best Picture for Jojo Rabbit) during the trailer.

Coaching this team, however, is not just a vacation to the beach — the American Samoa football team is dreadful. They lost a game 31-0 at one point (hence Rongen’s booze-filled suitcase). But in true Waititi fashion, the trailer seems light-hearted and retains the joy that most of his films have as seen when Rongen slowly learns to not take himself so seriously and the team begins to build comradery.

Next Goal Wins is the latest feature from Taika Waititi after Thor: Love and Thunder and a return to independent filmmaking. It’s being distributed by Searchlight Pictures, who handled Waititi’s Oscar-nominated film Jojo Rabbit — which, despite the fact that it lost Best Picture, still took home a Best Adapted Screenplay award and was nominated for six total awards that night. I’m sure Searchlight is hoping for a similar kind of success with Next Goal Wins.

The film stars Michael Fassbender but also features Will Arnett, Elizabeth Moss, Oscar Kightley, David Fane, and Beulah Koale among many more.

Next Goal Wins will be released on November 17.