Democratic Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris has canceled her scheduled visit to her alma mater Howard University this afternoon, per an exclusive report by the institution's school newspaper The Hilltop. The Harris-Walz Campaign announced an HBCU Homecoming tour that coincided with HBCU homecoming season.

The Howard University alumna instead will be in Michigan at a campaign event with rapper and singer Lizzo, who endorsed her presidential candidacy. Although she wasn't able to attend the festivities, Harris released a letter exclusively to The Hilltop in celebration of Howard's homecoming where she expressed her pride in being a Bison alumna and touted the Biden-Harris administration's accomplishments for HBCUs during their tenure.

“HBCU homecomings have long been a source of strength and celebration. I have so many fond memories as a student at ‘The Mecca,' and I recognize that my time at Howard shaped me into the person I am today,” she said in a portion of the letter.

Harris ended the letter by saying, “I am proud to be an alumna of Howard University, and I send you all my best wishes for a wonderful homecoming celebration.”

Harris graduated from Howard University in 1986 with a degree in political science and economics. As a first-year representative on the College of Arts and Sciences Student Council, she also joined the debate team and became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

Harris has visited multiple HBCUs during her tenure as Vice President. Harris served as the commencement speaker at Tennessee State University's Spring 2022 Commencement Ceremony and in Fall 2022 she was the keynote speaker at South Carolina State University's Fall Convocation.

Harris also visited Hampton University, North Carolina A&T, and the AUC in Fall 2023 during her Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour about reproductive rights. After becoming the Democratic nominee for president, she penned a letter to HBCU students.

Although Harris won't be in attendance, there was immense preparation for her appearance per comments from Tennessee State head coach Eddie George obtained by The Tennesseean's Mike Organ.

“I think it's already in play,” George said Tuesday. “I talked to some of our operation folks and logistics about how Saturday is going to go. We understand we have to get off (the bus) and get checked. There's going to be tight security and so forth. So we're ahead of schedule with that whether she's there or not. We're understanding how things are going to go.”

Nevertheless, Howard University is set to face off against Eddie George's Tennessee State University Tigers in their highly-anticipated homecoming matchup at 3:30 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.