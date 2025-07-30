Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez is one of the hottest trade candidates in Major League Baseball right now. While countless teams have talked to Arizona about a possible trade, the Seattle Mariners appear to be the favorite if Suarez leaves the desert. Seattle is trying to find some pieces to help the club win the American League West.

“The Mariners are the deadline wild card, though. They've got a cadre of top 100-caliber prospects — eight in all — and the question they'll ask themselves is: Are we comfortable moving someone like Harry Ford for a rental like Suarez? To this point, the answer has been no,” ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote. “But weird things happen in the final 40 hours before a deadline. And a team really going for it — the Mariners want a bullpen arm, too — is far from the worst thing, particularly when said team has never even made the World Series.”

Arizona has been unwilling to this point to part ways with Suarez. The New York Yankees were aggressively pushing for a deal for him, but the asking price proved to be too much. The Yankees instead dealt with the Colorado Rockies for Ryan McMahon.

The Mariners are 57-51 on the season, and second in the AL West behind the Houston Astros.

Mariners looking to compete for a World Series

Seattle has one of the best stars in MLB right now, with catcher Cal Raleigh. Raleigh is having an astonishing season, with 41 home runs. He leads MLB in homers this season.

The club is hitting well overall. Seattle is fifth in MLB this season in home runs, with 149 on the campaign. Suarez has 36, so the tandem of Raleigh and Suarez would certainly bring more firepower to the Mariners lineup. The Mariners are 10th in runs batted in this season in MLB, with 470 on the campaign.

Seattle already made a move ahead of the trade deadline, by trading with the Diamondbacks for infielder Josh Naylor. Naylor is hitting .291 this season, and has already homered as a Mariner. The first-baseman has 12 home runs and 60 RBIs this season.

The Mariners play the Athletics on Wednesday night. The MLB trade deadline is Thursday.