The Kamala Harris campaign has announced an HBCU tour, coinciding with the start of homecoming season around the nation per an exclusive report by Ebony Magazine. The tour is expected to feature celebrities and elected officials campaigning in support of Harris and her candidacy for president.

“Vice President Harris has been very clear: she is not taking a single voter for granted, Black voters are not in our back pocket, and we must put in the work to earn their vote,” Christale Spain, National Black Engagement Director of the Harris-Walz Campaign said to Ebony. “That is exactly what we are doing by launching an HBCU homecoming tour across battleground states.”

She continued, “As President, Kamala Harris will chart a new way forward that includes creating an opportunity economy that provides real economic tools for our community, not to mention her leadership as Vice President has resulted in millions forgiven in student loan debt directly working to close the racial wealth gap and millions of new jobs created for Black workers. Vice President Harris is the only candidate in this election who has delivered real progress for Black America — and she’s just getting started.”

Per the report, the tour is expected to start at Winston-Salem State this weekend as the Rams take on Bowie State University. The tour will then visit a series of HBCUs throughout October into November. The tour zeros in on Harris's ties to HBCUs. Vice President Kamala graduated from Howard University in 1986 with a degree in political science and economics. During her time at Howard, she became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. If elected, Harris would be the first HBCU alumni to hold the office of President of the United States of America.

Harris has also visited multiple HBCUs during her tenure as Vice President. Harris served as the commencement speaker at Tennessee State University's Spring 2022 Commencement Ceremony and in Fall 2022 she was the keynote speaker at South Carolina State University's Fall Convocation. Harris also visited Hampton University, North Carolina A&T, and the AUC in Fall 2023 during her Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour about reproductive rights. After becoming the Democratic nominee for president, she penned a letter to HBCU students.

The list of institutions the campaign will be visiting is below.