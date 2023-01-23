Kanji Tatsumi is the Emperor Social Link in Persona 4 Golden. The guide ahead has the Social Link skill, dialogue answers, and more.

Beware for slight spoilers!

Kanji Tatsumi Social Link

The Kanji Social Link becomes available starting June 9th.

After his Social Link is maxed, Kanji gives the protagonist a Cute Strap which unlocks the fusion of Odin.

Kanji Tatsumi Availability

Kanji is available on during the day on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday unless it’s raining. He is located on the first floor of the Yasogami High Practice Building, or near Tatsumi Textiles on non-school days.

Kanji Tatsumi Social Link Skills

Rank 1 – Assist Can now wake up a knocked-down ally during battle.

Rank 2 – Persona Skill learned: Dizzy Boost Increases chances of inflicting Dizzy during a knockdown.

Rank 3 – Follow Up Can now perform a follow-up attack during battle.

Rank 4 – Persona Skill learned: Masukunda Decreases all foes’ Hit/Evasion rates for 3 turns.

Rank 5 – Recover Can now cure severe ailments during battle.

Rank 6 – Persona Skill learned: Power Charge Doubles damage of next Physical Attack. (2.5x multiplier)

Rank 7 – Endure Can now endure a mortal blow during battle.

Rank 8 – Persona Skill learned: Regenerate 3 Restores 6% of max HP each turn in battle.

Rank 9 – Protect Can now take a mortal blow for you in battle.

Rank MAX – Second Awakening Transforms Persona. Persona Skill learned: Evade Wind Triples evasion rate against Wind attacks.



Kanji Tatsumi Dialogue Answers Guide

The points below assume you have a Persona of the Emperor Arcana.

Rank 1

“Oh, you here to tell me off or somethin’?” Something like that. 0 You’re not far off. 0 I’m just here to talk. 0

“Senpai, you suspecting me!?” That’s right. 0 I want to believe in you. 0 You heard me! 0

“At this rate, I’ll be causing trouble for you guys…” Everyone’s like that. 0 Don’t worry about it. 0 It’s no trouble. 0



Rank 2

“She’s always apologizing for me. She’s been sprouting more and more white hairs…” You just need to change. +3 Apologize to her. +2 That’s what kids do. 0



Rank 3

“……” Get ahold of yourself. 0 Let’s hurry. 0 What happened? 0

“Sorry. Looks like it was no big deal…” That’s good. 0 I don’t blame you. 0 You wuss. 0

Kanji’s mother: “He’s always had trouble getting along with people. He didn’t have any friends like you before.” Because of his hobbies? 0 Because of his looks? 0 Because of his attitude? 0



Rank 4

“Uhh… When you met Ma at the hospital… She say anything about me?” Plenty. +3 Nothing in particular… +2 I forget. 0

“Oh, uhh… I’m gonna go now.” I’ll go with you. +3 Violence isn’t the answer. +2

“Oh… Anyways, sorry ’bout dragging you into this…” You’re giving him a new one? +2 Too bad you didn’t find it. 0 That was boring. 0



Rank 5

“Er…” Just tell him the truth. 0 This old man here made it. 0

“Hah, he said I’m cool…” It was pretty amazing. +3 Don’t get cocky. +2



Rank 6

“Strange situation I got myself into, ain’t it?” It’s good for you. 0 You’re not happy? 0 Looks like a pain… 0



Rank 7

“That okay with you, ‘big bro’?” I want to learn too. +3 Don’t call me ‘bro.’ 0 Yeah, go ahead. +2

“There’s something else I gotta confront too, ain’t there?” Your weak heart. 0 Your past. 0 I’m drawing a blank. 0



Rank 8

Police officer: “…Come with me.” Kanji didn’t do anything. +3 You got a warrant? +3 (requires rank 3 Courage) On what charges? 0

Police officer: “Hmph, so you admit it. Not a shred of remorse, either.” It’s a misunderstanding. 0 He was just being nice. 0

Police officer: “What a load of… There’s no way you’re getting me to believe that.” Believe it! +3 (requires rank 3 Courage) The truth is the truth. +2 Tell him, Kanji. +2



Rank 9

“It’s the first time I went on my own… Well, I had a lot to tell him.” How was it? +3 Tell him? 0 Why didn’t you go before? +2

“As long as there’s someone like that snot-nosed kid to accept me, I ain’t afraid of nothing!” Good for you. +3 Find more of them. +2 Your ‘own self’ 0



Rank MAX