Kevin McCullar Jr. had a big impact for Kansas in their win against Oklahoma.

The Kansas basketball team picked up a much-needed road win on Saturday against #25 Oklahoma basketball. The Jayhawks have not been playing well away from home as of late, and they went down big early against the Sooners. Kansas trailed by double digits in the first half, and it looked like their road woes were going to continue. However, the Jayhawks got it together in the second half and came back to earn an impressive 67-57 win.

For how things started in that game, it did not look like Kansas basketball was going to pull out a win. The fact that they were able to win by double digits is impressive.

Kevin McCullar Jr. returned to the Jayhawks after missing the last couple of games, and Kansas head coach Bill Self said after the game that even though he didn't play his best game, the team needed him in order to get the win.

“I thought he was definitely out of sorts, out of rhythm,” Bill Self said, according to an article from ESPN. “But he played within himself. We don’t win the game unless he plays.”

Kevin McCullar Jr. finished the game with 10 points on 4-14 shooting. He is still getting back into the groove of things, but Self clearly thought that he had a huge impact on the game for Kansas.

Kansas basketball is hoping that as McCullar continues to play, he will continue to get back into a rhythm and return to his normal self. Just having him back on the court in any way is huge for the Jayhawks, however.

Before Saturday, Kansas was starting to slide down the standings in the Big 12, so this win was crucial. The Jayhawks are now 20-6 overall and 8-5 in Big 12 play on the season. They are in fourth place in the conference, and they currently are just 1.5 games back of Iowa State and Houston who are leading the Big 12.

Kansas will return to the court next Saturday for a home game against Texas. The Jayhawks are hoping to inch a bit closer to the top of the Big 12 standings.