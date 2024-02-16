Kansas basketball star Hunter Dicksinson had a serious take on his team's current Big 12 standing.

The Kansas basketball team had high hopes coming into the 2024 Big 12 basketball season and now they're in a position where they will be forced to fight for their conference championship lives. Hunter Dickinson, the Michigan transfer and star big man, got real on what it will take to chase down the conference's current leaders, Houston and Iowa State.

Recently, Kansas Coach Bill Self opened up about the ‘magic word' that got him ejected vs. the Red Raiders. Self also spoke out about the team's inconsistency during its recent difficulties.

With the Jayhawks preparing to face the 25th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, Dickinson spoke out about what his team needs to focus on down the stretch.

Dickinson Gets Real on Title Chances

Reporter Shreyas Laddha broke the story on Twitter about Dickinson's comments.

According to Laddha, the former Michigan big man who played his high school ball in Hyattsville, Maryland says Kansas basketball must take things one game at a time.

Dickinson on the Big 12 race: I think it would be pretty hard to look at the race and we got to win out. I think our approach is to take it one game at a time. #Kubball — Shreyas Laddha (@shre98) February 15, 2024

Injuries, Inconsistency Plague Kansas Basketball

Injuries to Jamari McDowell and top scorer Kevin McCullar Jr. have caused difficulties for Self's team down the stretch.

Laddha said that Self is anticipating both players to suit up on Saturday against the Sooners.

Kansas basketball lost to the Raiders by 29 on Monday, a game in which McCullar Jr. didn't play and Dickinson scored just five points.