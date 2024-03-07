Kansas basketball played their final home game of the season on Tuesday night as they celebrated their seniors with a big win over rival Kansas State basketball. The game wasn't close for very long, and the Jayhawks ended up cruising to a big win. Much like any rivalry game, there was some controversy at the end of the game.
The game had gotten out of hand pretty early in the second half and Kansas basketball ended up winning the game 90-68. The Jayhawks played a strong game in their final contest at home, but it did sound like head coach Bill Self wasn't very happy with how Kansas State basketball head coach Jerome Tang approached the end of the game handshake line.
“No, no, he just didn't shake hands. He just did a fly-by. It's fine,” Bill Self said, according to a tweet from Michael Swain. “I will say this. When we got our a** kicked there, we shook everyone's hand and did a handshake line and all that stuff. So I guess it was different here today. But the whole thing is, that's what happens with rivalries.”
Self seemed like he didn't want to make a big deal out of anything, but it was clear that he wasn't very happy with how the postgame exchange went down.
Kansas and Kansas State also played just a few weeks ago when the Wildcats were at home, like Self was referencing, and the Jayhawks lost that game 75-70 in overtime. Kansas was ranked #4 in the country, so obviously the celebrations by Kansas State were a lot, and that typically happens when the Jayhawks lose on the road. There weren't any issues with the postgame handshake that time around, however.
The Jayhawks now have just one game remaining, and it's a big one. Kansas will travel to Houston this weekend to take on the top team in the Big 12 and the top team in the country. If the Cougars find a way to get a win in that one, they will win the conference outright. Kansas basketball won the first meeting by double digits when they played in Lawrence.