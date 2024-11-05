Kansas basketball coach Bill Self knows that his team's success rests with center Hunter Dickinson. Self paid Dickinson a high compliment after the team started its season with a big win over Howard on Monday.

“I thought he did fine. He's so unselfish. He's just such a good teammate and a good passer. But you could tell he didn't have his legs yet,” Self said about Dickinson, per the Associated Press.

Dickinson is recovering from a minor injury that's bothered him awhile. The center also missed significant time at the end of last season with a shoulder injury. He is in his second season in Lawrence, after transferring in from Michigan.

“It felt really good [to be playing],” Dickinson said. “Obviously, there was some rust from a finishing aspect. I might not have been able to play 35, but I could have played a couple more minutes. Thankfully I have a couple of more days before the big game.”

Kansas basketball is 1-0 on the season, following a 87-57 victory over Howard. Dickinson scored 16 points for the Jayhawks, while also grabbing six rebounds.

Kansas basketball is looking to bounce back in 2024-25

Kansas is looking to have a lot of success this basketball season. It didn't go very well for the Jayhawks last season, as injuries and other issues brought disappointment. In 2023-24, Kansas basketball lost more games in the Big 12 Conference than they had in more than 30 years.

Dickinson was one of the leaders of that squad. Last year, he led the conference in rebounding and was also one of the top scorers. The big man posted close to 18 points and 11 rebounds a game last year. He and Kevin McCullar Jr. got hurt near the end of the year, which ended up keeping the Jayhawks out of the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

Kansas basketball has their eyes on getting back to a Final Four this year. It won't be easy, as the Big 12 once again expanded and is now at 16 teams. Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah left the Pac-12 for the Big 12. The conference slate is also now at 20 overall games, which Self has called a true gauntlet.

The non conference schedule is also difficult for the Jayhawks. Kansas next plays North Carolina on Friday, and has upcoming matchups with Duke and Creighton. Dickinson says it will be a true test for this Kansas basketball squad to play the Tar Heels.

“Going against ourselves will probably be the best [preparation],” Dickinson added. “If we are who everyone says we are — the No. 1 team in the country — we should be able to play against each other and make each other better in the next three days.”

Kansas and North Carolina both enter Friday's game undefeated.