Hunter Dickinson picks up an injury during UCF game.

The Kansas Jayhawks absorbed a brutal 65-60 loss Wednesday night on the road against the UCF Knights, and their night didn't get any better with star big man Hunter Dickinson seemingly picking up a lower-body injury during the game. However, it doesn't appear that the knee injury he suffered is serious enough to have Kansas basketball fans losing sleep.

After the game, Kansas head coach Bill Self said that Dickinson sustained a bruised knee, which was also a reason why the center spent plenty of time on the bench, according to Jordan Guskey of The Topeka Capital-Journal.

“Bill Self said postgame that Hunter Dickinson is dealing with a knee issue. That's part of why Hunter sat as long as he did at times.”

Hunter Dickinson slowed down by injury, foul trouble in loss to UCF

Dickinson, who entered Wednesday's game averaging 19.4 points and 12.4 rebounds in the 2023-24 college basketball season, was only able to muster 12 points and four rebounds while shooting 5-for-9 from the field in 28 minutes of action on the floor versus the Knights. Apart from the knee issue, Dickinson was also slowed down by foul trouble, as he had four personal fouls in the contest.

The loss to UCF, a sub-70 NET team entering the Kansas game, was more painful for the Jayhawks, who are now 1-1 in conference play in the Big 12. Overall, the Jayhawks are 13-2 this season.

Hopefully for Kansas, Dickinson will not need to miss time and will be available to play on Saturday at home in Lawrence against a tough Oklahoma Sooners squad.