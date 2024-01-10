Kansas faces UCF. Our college basketball odds series includes our Kansas UCF prediction, odds, and pick for Wednesday.

The Kansas Jayhawks take on the UCF Knights. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Kansas UCF prediction and pick. Find how to watch Kansas UCF.

The Kansas Jayhawks were very fortunate to get past the TCU Horned Frogs in a Big 12 game this past Saturday. A controversial late-game foul call on TCU swung the game in Kansas's favor. The Jayhawks scored yet another close win at Phog Allen Fieldhouse. It's exactly the kind of win they have secured so many times over the years. Winning a high percentage of close-shave games at The Phog has paved the way for KU's boatload of Big 12 Conference championships. The Jayhawks needed that win over TCU, but now they face a road test against a brand-new member of the Big 12: UCF.

The Knights join Cincinnati, BYU, and Houston as a new Big 12 school. UCF lost its biggest and most important nonconference games, winning most of their buy games but losing to Miami and Ole Miss while also dropping their conference opener to Kansas State in a blowout. The Knights really need to make a statement here, and they will definitely be hyped up for this contest. However, merely wanting to win won't be good enough; UCF, which played terribly against Kansas State, has to bring a high-quality effort to the court to push Kansas in this conference matchup.

Here are the Kansas-UCF College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Kansas-UCF Odds

Kansas Jayhawks: -7.5 (-105)

UCF Knights: +7.5 (-115)

Over: 145.5 (-110)

Under: 145.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kansas vs UCF

Time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Kansas Could Cover the Spread

The Jayhawks are a lot better than UCF. They have played an exceptionally tough schedule, as they normally do in nonconference play. Kansas has tested itself in a number of road games and neutral-court games which were meant to toughen up the Jayhawks for situations just like this: a road conference game in which the opposing crowd will be revved up and looking for an upset. Kansas was not especially sharp against TCU this past Saturday, so the Jayhawks should be in a position to play a better, more focused game in this spot.

UCF, as noted above, has not won any of its high-profile games against elite competition this season. The 25-point loss to Kansas State showed this team's limitations. Kansas is a team which will expose limitations. UCF might have 25 or 30 really good minutes to throw at KU, but those other 10 to 15 are going to crush UCF.

Why UCF Could Cover the Spread

We see this scenario all the time in major college basketball. A very good team, a clearly superior team, walks into a road environment in conference play and seems to have all the advantages, but the inferior team puts all of its eggs in one basket and plays amazingly well for one game and one 40-minute installment. This is UCF's Super Bowl. The Knights get to play the mighty and famous Kansas Jayhawks in a home Big 12 Conference game. The crowd will go wild and the Knights will be inspired. They wouldn't beat Kansas in a best-of-five or best-of-seven series, but they just have to be better in one game, and they will be.

Final Kansas-UCF Prediction & Pick

Kansas is a lot better, and should be able to play at the level it expects to. Take Kansas.

Final Kansas-UCF Prediction & Pick: Kansas -7.5