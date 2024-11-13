The Champions Classic took place on Tuesday with a couple of high-profile college basketball games. The first was Michigan State vs. Kansas followed by Kentucky taking on Cooper Flagg and Duke in a terrific showdown. Both games were exciting to see with blueblood schools on the floor.

Before the Duke-Kentucky matchup, the Kansas Jayhawks defeated the Michigan State Spartans, 77-69, as Bill Self passed Phog Allen for most wins in Kansas basketball history.

Despite Kansas being the top-ranked team in the country, Michigan State's loss was frustrating, and head coach Tom Izzo shared his feelings with college hoops insider Andy Katz.

“We had opportunities after opportunities,” Izzo said. “I think we both figured at the end of the game, neither one of us played very good.”

Kansas had the lead at halftime, but the two sides fought back and forth in the second half. Michigan State tied the game several times in the second half, including a 52-52 tie at the 9:23 mark after Frankie Fidler's three-pointer.

However, the Spartans were unable to get over the hump and lost the game.

Fidler led the way with 15 points for Michigan State, and the only player in double figures for Izzo's team was Jaxon Kohler, who added 12 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

On the flip side, Kansas star Hunter Dickinson was a problem to deal with as he scored 28 points with 12 rebounds and three steals in a huge outing. Two other Kansas starters nothced double figures, and the Jayhawks showed why they are the best team in the country early on.

While Michigan State knows they missed some opportunities, they still hung around quite well against the top-ranked team in the country on a neutral floor. The Spartans next play Bowling Green at home before a stretch that includes Samfors, Colorado, and then a pair of Big Ten Conference games against Minnesota and Nebraska.