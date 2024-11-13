Kansas basketball star Hunter Dickinson hit an impressive feat against Michigan State Tuesday night. The Big 12 juggernaut pulled away from the Spartans towards the end in the 77-69 victory. A former Michigan Wolverine and Naismith Player of the Year candidate, Dickinson dominated against his old rival, leading the Jayhawks with 28 points and twelve rebounds. This stat line was enough to give him an incredible accomplishment in his second season under legendary coach Bill Self.

Confirmed via ESPN, Dickinson recorded his 50th career double-double. The graduate student will look to continue this momentum for a program that is back to where it belongs at No. 1.

Hunter Dickinson has a chance to add national title to his decorated Kansas, Michigan basketball career

Kansas basketball comes into this season with sky-high expectations after a down year. So far, the Jayhawks have lived up to their preseason ranking, following up an impressive win against No. 9 North Carolina with a victory against a frisky Michigan State team. These wins are huge for the Jayhawks, especially considering their brutal early schedule.

On November 26th, the Jayhawks will face No. 6 Duke before traveling to Omaha, Nebraska, to take on No. 14 Creighton. After a few more nonconference games, Kansas will start Big 12 play. The conference is loaded this year, with four teams in the top ten and six teams ranked overall. With this in mind, Kansas basketball will play national title contenders like No. 7 Iowa State and No. 8 Houston twice.

Through three games, Hunter Dickinson is averaging 21.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. Excluding Tuesday's game, his career stats are 17.4 ppg and 9.0 RPG. Dickinson played his first three years at Michigan, where he was Big Ten Freshman of the Year and two-time first-team all-conference. The farthest the Alexandria, Virginia native has been in the NCAA tournament was the Elite Eight during his first year at Michigan.

Overall, it's been a long journey for Dickinson, who's played 130 total college games, to Allen Fieldhouse. But the work is not done. Bill Self highly values the graduate student's leadership and knows that his center will need more games like this to get his third national title. Whether the Jayhawks will fulfill their potential and win their fifth national title remains to be seen.